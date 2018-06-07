Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- DEVELOPING ... Naloxone Recall Does Not Impact WV
- Fatal accidents, off-the-books workers, a union once run by a mobster The rogue world of one of New York’s major trash haulers.
- FIRST LOOK: Surprise...Solo will be Challenged by Oceans 8. Hereditary
- Score More Drugs, Dealers off Huntington Streets
- Trump Campaign Launches PromisesKept.com to Document President’s Accomplishments
- AG Wins $20K Judgment, Shuts Down Cabell County Home Inspector
- Black Bear(s) Roaming Around Huntington
Marshall University Foundation establishes Charles L. and Shirley E. Roberts Scholarship
The late Charles “Charlie” L. Roberts, a 1958 graduate of Hundred High School and 1959 graduate of Huntington School of Barbers, was the owner of Charlie’s Barber Shop, located at 411 11th Street in downtown Huntington. He worked as a barber for over 46 years and many of his clients were athletes, administrators and teachers from Marshall University. Charlie was a lifelong member of Walnut Hills Church of the Nazarene.
Shirley E. Roberts is a 1959 graduate of Huntington East High School. Upon graduation, she accepted a position at Gallagher Ford on Fifth Avenue as Finance/Insurance manager, where she worked for 40 years.
For three decades, the couple held season tickets for football and basketball. Neither Charlie nor Shirley attended Marshall, but have always supported Marshall and wanted someone to have the opportunity to attend.
“We went to all the games and lived not very far from there, so we’ve just bled green all our life,” Shirley Roberts said. “I’m so glad we can help if one needs help, especially being faith-based. I hope it helps someone. I know some of the people and some of the areas do not have these opportunities.”
For questions regarding a student’s eligibility for the Charles L. and Shirley E. Roberts Scholarship, please contact Marshall’s Office of Student Financial Assistance.