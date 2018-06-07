RCBI coding camp offers students hands-on experience

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Students from across the region will learn in-demand computer coding skills June 25-29 during Python Coding for Kids Camp at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) in Huntington.

Middle and high school students will explore Python coding – the same powerful language behind websites such as YouTube and Dropbox – as they create games and solve puzzles under the guidance of expert Bill Gardner, assistant professor of digital forensics and information assurance at Marshall University. No experience is necessary.

Campers also will explore careers in coding, technology and information security and learn about theconnection between programming skills and the computer-controlled manufacturing equipment at RCBI’s Advanced Manufacturing Technology Center.

The weeklong camp will run daily from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The cost is $95 for each camper and includes lunch and a free copy of the book “Python for Kids: A Playful Introduction to Programming.” Seating is limited, so register your student today at www.wvmakes.com.

"In today’s digital age, computer literacy is increasingly valuable," said Charlotte Weber, director and CEO of RCBI. "Because youngsters absorb information, our coding camp helps them develop the fundamental skills they need to accomplish the extraordinary – from thinking and solving puzzles to drawing and animation."

Jobs that require coding skills are among the fastest-growing occupations. In 2015 alone there were 7 million such job openings worldwide, according to Burning Glass, a job market analytics firm. In 2017, the median yearly pay for computer programmers in the U.S. was $82,240, according the Bureau of Labor Statistics.



