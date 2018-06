Huntington Council Has Monday Meeting June 11

Huntington City Council will hold a meeting Monday, June 11 at 7:30 p.m. in Council Chambers. A work session will occur at 7 p.m.

Two of the agenda items include voting on transferring the Cook School property to HMDA in preparation for use as a Mount West veterinary assistance clinic and honoring Jim's Steak & Spaghetti House.

The full agenda is as follows:

HUNTINGTON CITY COUNCIL

June 11, 2018

7:30 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Synopsis of Last Meeting

4. Reports of the Mayor

5. 2nd Reading of an Ordinance re: AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE TRANSFER OF PROPERTY KNOWN AS THE COOK SCHOOL PROPERTY TO THE HUNTINGTON MUNICIPAL DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY FOR THE FURTHER PURPOSE OF TRANSFER TO MOUNTWEST COMMUNITY AND TECHNICAL COLLEGE

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

6. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AND THE MAYOR HONORING JIM’S STEAK AND SPAGHETTI HOUSE FOR ITS 80 YEARS OF BUSINESS

Sponsored by: Councilman Mark Bates

7. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH THE DEPARTMENT OF DEVELOPMENT AND PLANNING WITH ONE (1) NEW 2018 GMC SAVANA TWELVE (12) PASSENGER VAN FOR THE A.D. LEWIS COMMUNITY CENTER

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Carol Polan

8. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR TO ENTER INTO A CONTRACT TO FURNISH CITY HALL WITH A NEW PUBLIC ACCESS SYSTEM

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

9. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION OF COUNCIL APPROVING THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANT (CDBG), HOME INVESTMENT PARTNERSHIP (HOME), THE EMERGENCY SOLUTIONS GRANT (ESG) PROGRAMS AND THE FISCAL YEAR 2018-2019 ANNUAL ACTION PLAN WITH THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT (HUD)

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

10. Resolution re: A RESOLUTION FOR BUDGET REVISION #6 OF THE FISCAL YEAR 2017-2018 GENERAL FUND BUDGET

Sponsored by: Councilman Charles McComas

11. Good and Welfare