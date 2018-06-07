Montgomery Man Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Federal Prison for His Role in Drug Trafficking Conspiracy

BECKLEY, W.Va. – A Montgomery man was sentenced to federal prison on drug charges, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Rory White, also known as “Dub,” 34, of Montgomery, previously entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and a quantity of oxycodone. White was sentenced to 125 months – 10 years and 5 months -- in federal prison.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the cooperative investigative efforts of several agencies, led by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Raleigh County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The Drug Enforcement Administration, the Beckley Police Department, the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, the West Virginia State Police, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the United States Postal Inspection Service also provided assistance throughout the investigation.

“More than ten years are deserved,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “In addition to White, we will continue filling up our prisons with drug dealers who care not a bit about our children and our public’s welfare.”

White previously admitted that between October 2016 and June 28, 2017, he took part in a drug trafficking conspiracy with multiple participants. During this time period, White admitted to working with Cheyenne Fragale and others to distribute heroin and oxycodone in the Fayette County area. White also admitted that he distributed approximately 5,400 thirty milligram oxycodone tablets and approximately 900 grams of heroin to Cheyenne Fragale and others. He further admitted that he knew Cheyenne Fragale and others intended to redistribute the pills and heroin. The drug trafficking organization was responsible for distributing oxycodone, methamphetamine, and heroin in and around Fayette County.

Several individuals implicated as a result of this investigation have entered guilty pleas to drug charges and are awaiting sentencing. Five defendants have been sentenced for their involvement in the drug conspiracy. Cheyenne Fragale and Macon Fragale, brothers from Boomer in Fayette County, have been sentenced by United States District Judge Irene C. Berger. Cheyenne Fragale received a sentence of 12 years in federal prison while Macon Fragale will serve 16 years and 8 months. Tiffany Ramsey, also from Boomer, was sentenced to 46 months in federal prison by Judge Berger. Dominic Copney of Beckley, has been sentenced to two years in federal prison by Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber. Donald Scalise, of Montgomery, was sentenced to three years in federal prison for conspiring to distribute oxycodone. He was also sentenced by United States District Judge Irene C. Berger. Others still awaiting sentencing include Velarian Carter, of Beckley, who faces a mandatory minimum of not less than 20 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 10, 2018. Detria Carter, of Beckley, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of not less than five and up to 40 years in federal prison when she is sentenced on July 2, 2018. Shawn Akiem Anderson, of Mt. Hope, faces up to 10 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 11, 2018.

Karl Funderburk, of Teays Valley, who previously pled guilty to a gun charge, faces at least 5 years and up to life in federal prison for using and carrying a firearm during a drug trafficking crime when he is sentenced on July 10, 2018.

Shaun Jones has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin. Jonathan Moore has entered a guilty plea to possession with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine. Each faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on July 11, 2018.

Corey Larkin previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and more than 100 grams of heroin. He also faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 11, 2018.

Esau Burnette, of Beckley, has entered a plea to conspiracy to manufacture, distribute, and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base and a quantity of cocaine. He faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 10, 2018. James Rodney Staples, of Woodbridge, Virginia, faces at least 10 years in federal prison and up to life when he is sentenced on July 10, 2018 after entering a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin.

George E. Brockman, II, of Montgomery, entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of oxycodone. Charles Hill, aka “Unc,” of Beckley, entered a guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, and a quantity of cocaine. They both face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on July 11, 2018.

Jonathan O. Brockman of Kimberly, Fayette County, previously entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin, a quantity of fentanyl, a quantity of oxycodone, and a quantity of marijuana for remuneration. David Shaun Coleman of Fayette County entered his plea to conspiracy to distribute more than 100 grams of heroin and a quantity of oxycodone. Rashaun Carter, aka “Show,” of Raleigh County, pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 28 grams of cocaine base, more than 100 grams of heroin, and a quantity of cocaine, and a quantity of fentanyl. Each of these defendants face at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when they are sentenced on July 24, 2018.

Derrick L. Staples, of Charleston, entered a plea to conspiracy to distribute or possess with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine, more than 280 grams of cocaine base, and more than one kilogram of heroin and faces a minimum of 10 years and up to life in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 24, 2018. Shaun L. Givens, of Beckley, entered his guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 500 grams of cocaine and faces at least five years and up to 40 years in federal prison when he is sentenced on July 25, 2018.

Assistant United States Attorney Timothy D. Boggess handled the prosecutions. United States District Judge Irene C. Berger imposed the sentence.

These cases are being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of illegal drugs. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of illegal drugs in communities across the Southern District.