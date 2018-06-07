Solid Waste Disposal Unit near Huntington Ohio River Bridge Saturday

The Cabell County Solid Waste Authority's mobile recycling unit will be set up from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 9, at the foot of the 6th Street Bridge along Veterans Memorial Boulevard.

All types of paper, cardboard and aluminum and tin cans are accepted. Items have to be separated. There is no charge for this service.

More information can be found at http://www.ccswa.us/mobile-recycling-sites.html.