Huntington Police K-9 Fundraiser Friday at Fat Patty's

The Huntington Police Department’s K-9 Unit conducted a demonstration of bullet and stab-resistant vests for the media this morning.

This Friday, a fundraiser consisting of a silent auction, appetizers and cash bar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at Fat Patty’s, 1935 3rd Ave.

All proceeds, which are tax-deductible, will go toward purchasing the vests for the K-9 Unit. The fundraiser is limited to individuals that have donated or will donate to the cause that evening.