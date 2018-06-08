New Huntington Police Officers Sworn In

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 8, 2018 - 00:39 Updated 9 min ago Edited from a Press Release
New Huntington Police Officers Sworn In
Photo Mayor's Office

The Huntington Police Department and the City of Huntington are excited to welcome new officers Nathan J. Hegemeyer and Chasten D. Toler.

The new officers will start the 175th Basic Officer Class at the West Virginia State Police Academy on June 11 for 16 weeks of training. Upon the completion of the Academy on September 28, the new officers will be required to complete a 14-week, field-officer training program at the Huntington Police Department.


The Police Department is actively recruiting additional officers. Candidates can apply online at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.
Be part of the solution! #MyHuntington

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus