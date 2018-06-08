New Huntington Police Officers Sworn In

The Huntington Police Department and the City of Huntington are excited to welcome new officers Nathan J. Hegemeyer and Chasten D. Toler.

The new officers will start the 175th Basic Officer Class at the West Virginia State Police Academy on June 11 for 16 weeks of training. Upon the completion of the Academy on September 28, the new officers will be required to complete a 14-week, field-officer training program at the Huntington Police Department.



The Police Department is actively recruiting additional officers. Candidates can apply online at www.hpdwv.com/recruit.

