WVDEP Presents 2018 Environmental Awards

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Lubeck Volunteer Fire Department Chief Mark Stewart, who served as incident commander during the fire that destroyed the IEI warehouse in Parkersburg, was presented the WVDEP’s Cabinet Secretary Environmental Award during a special ceremony in Charleston in May.

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton also presented an Environmental Award to Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch, who was accompanied by representatives from some of the approximately three dozen emergency response agencies who helped protect the public and the environment during the warehouse fire in October 2017.

“Chief Stewart and these first responders don’t do what they do to receive awards, but they deserve the highest recognition that the WVDEP can offer,” WVDEP Cabinet Secretary Austin Caperton said. “They selflessly stepped up to do a dangerous job in order to put out the fire and to gather information about what kind of impact the fire was having on the public health and the environment.”

The complete list of 2018 Environmental Award recipients is:

- Cabinet Secretary Award: Chief Mark Stewart, Lubeck VFD

- Emergency Response: Emergency Responders to the IEI Warehouse Fire and Wood County Commissioner Blair Couch

- Brownfield and Voluntary Program: The Procter & Gamble Manufacturing Company

- Education and Community Involvement: Coal River Group

- Education and Community Involvement: Destination: Downtown Oak Hill, WV

- Education and Community Involvement: Lubeck Acres Garden Club

- Education and Community Involvement: Mrs. Brittany Bauer’s Science Class at Wyoming East High School

- Environmental Partnership: Morris Creek Watershed Association

- Environmental Stewardship: Good News Mountaineer Garage

- Environmental Stewardship: Hampshire County Sheriff’s Office

- Environmental Stewardship: Piney Creek Watershed Association

- Environmental Stewardship: Putnam County Solid Waste Authority

- Environmental Volunteer Appreciation: Concerned Citizens of Drawdy Creek

- Most Improved Sewage Treatment Greater Than 400,000 gallons per day: The City of Ronceverte

- Municipal Stormwater: Morgantown Utility Board

- Outstanding Litter Control Officer: Mitchell Barley, Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority

- Safe Dams Award: BSA Summit Group

- Sewage Treatment Greater Than 400,000 gallons per day: The City of White Sulphur Springs

- Sewage Treatment Greater Than 400,000 gallons per day: The Town of Romney