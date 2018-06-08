WVDEP Hosting Water Quality Standards Public Hearing July 10

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 8, 2018 - 00:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON, W.Va.  – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection’s (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management will conduct a public hearing July 10 on the proposed Triennial Review of Legislative Rule 47-CSR-2, “Requirements Governing Water Quality Standards.” 


This rule establishes requirements governing standards of surface water quality for the waters of the state. State water quality standards are developed to help protect and preserve water quality necessary to meet and maintain designated or assigned uses, such as swimming, recreation, public drinking water supply, and aquatic life. To read the proposed rule in its entirety, go online to http://www.dep.wv.gov/pio/Pages/Rules.aspx. 

The July 10 public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the Coopers Rock Training Room at WVDEP headquarters in Charleston. In addition to oral comments provided at the public hearing, the agency will accept written comments up until the hearing’s conclusion at 8PM on July 10. Written comments may be emailed to Laura.k.cooper@wv.gov or mailed to the following address: 

Laura Cooper 
Water Quality Standards, DWWM 
WV Department of Environmental Protection 
601 57th St. S.E. 
Charleston, WV 25304 
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus