WVDEP Hosting Water Quality Standards Public Hearing July 10
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 00:58 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
This rule establishes requirements governing standards of surface water quality for the waters of the state. State water quality standards are developed to help protect and preserve water quality necessary to meet and maintain designated or assigned uses, such as swimming, recreation, public drinking water supply, and aquatic life. To read the proposed rule in its entirety, go online to http://www.dep.wv.gov/pio/Pages/Rules.aspx.
The July 10 public hearing is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. in the Coopers Rock Training Room at WVDEP headquarters in Charleston. In addition to oral comments provided at the public hearing, the agency will accept written comments up until the hearing’s conclusion at 8PM on July 10. Written comments may be emailed to Laura.k.cooper@wv.gov or mailed to the following address:
Laura Cooper
Water Quality Standards, DWWM
WV Department of Environmental Protection
601 57th St. S.E.
Charleston, WV 25304