Gov. Justice announces more than $6.6 million for post-flood recovery and resiliency
“We are leaving no stone unturned to find ways to help our people,” Gov. Justice said. “Our fellow West Virginians who endured all that devastation and all that sorrow deserve nothing less.”
The money will help nearly two-dozen communities in nine counties provide backup power generators for water and wastewater treatment plants and systems. It will also fund generator purchases for other locations as well as help communities acquire or elevate property.
Nearly half the total, $3 million, will be of benefit statewide. That grant will fund a risk assessment process that can pinpoint locations throughout West Virginia in floodplains or otherwise exposed to potential flooding, landslides, and other hazards.
These various projects embrace the “build stronger, build safer” concept behind hazard mitigation, to help communities recover from flood damage in ways that reduce the likelihood of future loss of life and property.
Gov. Justice secured the funds through the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which has been working with these communities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to develop Hazard Mitigation grants project applications. These projects are being 100% funded through contributions from federal and state funding sources.
The grants will fund the following projects:
CABELL COUNTY
- City of Huntington - Purchase and install 17 generators
- Grant total: $1,116,96
- 5
- Krout's Creek Pump Station
- East Road Pump Station
- Four Pole Creek Pump Station
- 22nd Street West Pump Station
- 13th Street West Pump Station
- 7th Street West Pump Station
- 1st Street Pump Station
- 4th Street Pump Station
- 9th Street Pump Station
- 11th Street Pump Station
- 16th Street Pump Station
- 20th Street Pump Station
- 5th Avenue Pump Station
- Richmond Street Pump Station
- 35th Street Pump Station
- Oak Street Pump Station
- Pat's Branch Pump Station
- Cabell County: Property acquisition, Ona
- Grant total: $96,678
FAYETTE COUNTY
- Town
- ed – Property acquisition
- Grant total: $68,273
GREENBRIER COUNTY
- Town of Rupert - Community Center generator project
- Grant total: $56,400
- City of White Sulphur Springs - Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $185,357
- Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department - Community Center generator project
- Grant total: $47,000
- Town of Rainelle/Rainelle VFD - Generator project
- Grant total: $60,800
- Town of Rupert - Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $67,400
- City of Ronceverte - City Hall and Police Department, generator project
- Grant total: $145,813
- City of White Sulphur Springs - property acquisition
- Grant total: $61,600
- Town of Alderson - Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $220,421
KANAWHA COUNTY
- Town of Belle, Waste Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $185,500
MCDOWELL COUNTY
- Town of Bradshaw - Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $58,050
MINGO COUNTY
- Town of Kermit
- Grant total: $212,270
- Water Treatment Plant
- Raw Water Intake Pump
- Town of Naugatuck
- Grant total: $239,050
- Public Service District Water Plant
NICHOLAS COUNTY
- City of Richwood
- Grant total: $225,000
- City of Richwood Water Treatment Plant
- Lynn Street Booster station
- Orchard Highs Booster Station
- City of Richwood – Elevating property
- Grant total: $123,938
- Town of Craigsville
- Grant total: $286,000
- Craigsville Public Service District, Water Treatment Pl
- ant
- Cot
- tle Booster Station
- Craigsville Booster Station
- Mt Zion Booster Station
TYLER COUNTY
- Sheriff’s Office (Middlebourne) - Generator project
- Grant total: $53,750
WYOMING COUNTY
- City of Oceana - Water Treatment Plant generator project
- Grant total: $149,250
STATEWIDE
Data analysis and risk assessments
- Multi-Hazard Total Exposure in Floodplain (TEIF) and Total Exposure in Landslides (TEIL)
- Grant total: $3,000,000