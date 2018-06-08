Gov. Justice announces more than $6.6 million for post-flood recovery and resiliency

Charleston, WV – Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday announced the awarding of more than $6.6 million in grants from the Hazard Mitigation Grant Program (HMGP) made available statewide in response to the deadly and devastating June 2016 flooding.

“We are leaving no stone unturned to find ways to help our people,” Gov. Justice said. “Our fellow West Virginians who endured all that devastation and all that sorrow deserve nothing less.”

The money will help nearly two-dozen communities in nine counties provide backup power generators for water and wastewater treatment plants and systems. It will also fund generator purchases for other locations as well as help communities acquire or elevate property.

Nearly half the total, $3 million, will be of benefit statewide. That grant will fund a risk assessment process that can pinpoint locations throughout West Virginia in floodplains or otherwise exposed to potential flooding, landslides, and other hazards.

These various projects embrace the “build stronger, build safer” concept behind hazard mitigation, to help communities recover from flood damage in ways that reduce the likelihood of future loss of life and property.

Gov. Justice secured the funds through the state Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, which has been working with these communities and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to develop Hazard Mitigation grants project applications. These projects are being 100% funded through contributions from federal and state funding sources.

The grants will fund the following projects:

CABELL COUNTY

City of Huntington - Purchase and install 17 generators

Grant total: $1,116,96



5



Krout's Creek Pump Station





East Road Pump Station





Four Pole Creek Pump Station





22nd Street West Pump Station





13th Street West Pump Station





7th Street West Pump Station





1st Street Pump Station





4th Street Pump Station





9th Street Pump Station





11th Street Pump Station





16th Street Pump Station





20th Street Pump Station





5th Avenue Pump Station





Richmond Street Pump Station





35th Street Pump Station





Oak Street Pump Station





Pat's Branch Pump Station

Cabell County: Property acquisition, Ona

Grant total: $96,678

FAYETTE COUNTY

Town

ed – Property acquisition

Grant total: $68,273

GREENBRIER COUNTY

Town of Rupert - Community Center generator project

Grant total: $56,400

City of White Sulphur Springs - Water Treatment Plant generator project

Grant total: $185,357

Clintonville Volunteer Fire Department - Community Center generator project

Grant total: $47,000

Town of Rainelle/Rainelle VFD - Generator project

Grant total: $60,800

Town of Rupert - Water Treatment Plant generator project

Grant total: $67,400

City of Ronceverte - City Hall and Police Department, generator project

Grant total: $145,813

City of White Sulphur Springs - property acquisition

Grant total: $61,600

Town of Alderson - Water Treatment Plant generator project

- Water Treatment Plant generator project Grant total: $220,421





KANAWHA COUNTY

Town of Belle, Waste Water Treatment Plant generator project

Grant total: $185,500

MCDOWELL COUNTY

Town of Bradshaw - Water Treatment Plant generator project

Water Treatment Plant generator project Grant total: $58,050

MINGO COUNTY

Town of Kermit

​​Grant total: $212,270



Water Treatment Plant





Raw Water Intake Pump

​Town of Naugatuck

Grant total: $239,050



Public Service District Water Plant

NICHOLAS COUNTY

City of Richwood

Grant total: $225,000



City of Richwood Water Treatment Plant





Lynn Street Booster station





Orchard Highs Booster Station

City of Richwood – Elevating property

Grant total: $123,938

Town of Craigsville

Grant total: $286,000



Craigsville Public Service District, Water Treatment Pl





ant





Cot





tle Booster Station





Craigsville Booster Station





Mt Zion Booster Station





TYLER COUNTY

​​Sheriff’s Office (Middlebourne) - Generator project

Grant total: $53,750





WYOMING COUNTY

City of Oceana - Water Treatment Plant generator project

​Grant total: $149,250

STATEWIDE

Data analysis and risk assessments