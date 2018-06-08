Parkways Authority unanimously adopts new toll policy and rate schedule

CHARLESTON, WV – Gov.

To view the new toll schedule, click here.

Jim Justice said Thursday that during its regularly scheduled Board meeting, the West Virginia Parkways Authority unanimously adopted a new toll policy and toll rate schedule, paving the way for hundreds of millions of dollars in additional road and bridge work while creating thousands of new jobs and a discounted EZ-Pass program for state motorists.“This allows the Parkways Authority to sell an initial installment of $172 million in bonds (with a goal of $500 million) and will provide funding for important road and bridge improvements in 10 southern West Virginia counties designated by last year’s turnpike legislation,” said Gov. Justice. “Also, for a one-time fee of $24, West Virginians will have unlimited use of our Turnpike for the next three years. This is another part of my Roads to Prosperity plan that creates thousands of new jobs while moving our state forward.”“This is the culmination of significant analysis, hard work and public outreach by the Parkways Authority, its financial consultants and advisors,” said Parkways Authority general manager Greg Barr. “Gov. Justice led the way from the very beginning on this and we are pleased to see it pass, unanimously.”“The decision today, and legislation last year, all began with a unique idea from Gov. Justice,” Department of Transportation Secretary Tom Smith added. “His plan for a very significant discount program to travel on the Turnpike has become a reality and will allow the DOH to improve even more roads and bridges in southern West Virginia.”The approved new toll rates will take effect January 1, 2019, with the new discount program anticipated to start September 1, 2018. Current EZ-Pass users will automatically be converted to the new program.