Gas Explosion Under Investigation

The cause of a gas explosion in Marshall County early Thursday , June 7, remains under investigation. Representatives from the WV Department of Environmental Protection and TransCanada remained on the scene.

TransCanada released the following statement Thursday afternoon:

At approximately 4:15 a.m. Eastern Time on June 7, 2018 there was a natural gas pipeline rupture on TransCanada’s Columbia Gas Transmission System on Nixon Ridge in Marshall County, West Virginia.

As soon as the issue was identified, emergency response procedures were enacted and the segment of impacted pipeline was isolated shortly after. The fire was fully extinguished by approximately 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. There were no injuries involved with this incident.

The cause of this issue is not yet known. The site of the incident has been secured and we are beginning the process of working with applicable regulators to investigate, including the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration.