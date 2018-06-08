Cross Lanes Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Receiving Child Pornography

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Cross Lanes man was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for a child pornography crime, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. Charles William Lourett, 62, previously entered his guilty plea in February to receiving child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Stuart commended the investigative efforts of the West Virginia State Police, the West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, the Parkersburg Police Department, the FBI, and the FBI Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.

“We have a great team of investigators and prosecutors working tirelessly to identify those who use the Internet to target and exploit children,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “Sex offenders like Lourett need to be locked up.”

Lourett previously admitted that on September 22, 2016, he received a video of a prepubescent minor engaged in sex acts. The video was received on Lourett’s computer located at his residence. The investigation revealed that Lourett was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute child pornography. Lourett further admitted to possessing over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sex acts.

Upon Lourett’s release from prison, he will be required to serve a term of supervised release of 15 years and will be required to register as a sex offender.

First Assistant United States Attorney Lisa G. Johnston and Assistant United States Attorney Jennifer Rada Herrald were in charge of the prosecution. The sentencing hearing was held before United States District Judge John T. Copenhaver, Jr..

This case is being prosecuted as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative of the Department of Justice to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. Led by the United States Attorney’s Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to locate, apprehend, and prosecute those who sexually exploit children, and to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.