Federal Jury Convicts Webster County Woman of Federal Drug Crimes

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Webster County woman was convicted yesterday following a two-day trial, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart. The jury convicted Jaclyn Burkholder, 30, of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine between January and February 2017, returning its verdict late Wednesday evening.

The investigation was conducted by the Metropolitan Drug Enforcement Network Team (MDENT), with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“Burkholder was the final nail in the coffin,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “This meth ring of dealers that wrought havoc in our communities and among our people has been shut down. I applaud the excellent work of Assistant United States Attorneys Haley Bunn and Eric Bacaj and the rest of my team, as well as the investigators in this case.”

Jaclyn Burkholder is the sixth person to be convicted of distributing methamphetamine in related cases. Burkholder, along with Quinton Funk, Carl Clark, and Jamie Harmon, brought approximately four kilograms of crystal methamphetamine from Atlanta to Charleston. On January 12, 2017, officers with MDENT executed a search warrant at a hotel room and found over 130 grams of methamphetamine, scales, baggies, and a gun. The methamphetamine was part of the approximately four kilograms Burkholder and others brought back from Atlanta, and it was lab-tested and confirmed to be over 90% pure.

Burkholder faces a possible sentence of up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on August 30, 2018. Assistant United States Attorneys Eric Bacaj and Haley Bunn represented the government during the trial. United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the trial.

Five other defendants involved in this methamphetamine conspiracy have been sentenced to federal prison. Quinton Funk, of Webster Springs, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Carl Clark, of South Charleston, was sentenced to 135 months in prison for distributing methamphetamine. Jamie Harmon, of South Charleston, was sentenced to 8 years for distributing methamphetamine. Christopher Carte, of St. Albans, was sentenced to three years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Holly Doub, of South Charleston, was sentenced to five days in federal prison for aiding and abetting the distribution of methamphetamine.