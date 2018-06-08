Most read
Attorney General Morrisey Urges Consumers To Shop Smart At Liquidation Sales
Friday, June 8, 2018 - 01:52 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Such closings often spur liquidation sales that may appeal to bargain hunters, however, consumers should be aware of certain limitations and read any policies regarding the sale.
“When businesses advertise products at a fraction of the cost it grabs the attention of many potential customers,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “I urge consumers to enjoy the hunt for a bargain, but I also caution them to shop smart and carefully consider any purchase.”
Things to consider when shopping a liquidation sale include:
- GIFT CARD LIMITS: It is not uncommon during a liquidation sale for retailers to discontinue or place a time limit on the use of gift cards. Contact the store for details on its policy.
- ALL SALES FINAL: Consumers should double check merchandise before purchase for any damage or defect. Items purchased in liquidation sales are often non-returnable. Consumers should read the store’s policy and ask for a copy if one is not posted.
- USE A CREDIT CARD: Paying with a credit card provides consumers with a safety net in the event that a purchased product is damaged. While the item cannot be returned, the consumer can dispute the charge with his or her card provider.