Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia to host national SBIR tour

Huntington, WV – The Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia (Alliance) is partnering with the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA), Marshall University's Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI), the West Virginia Small Business Development Center and others to welcome the National SBIR Road Tour to Huntington on June 21, giving small business owners and researchers the opportunity to learn firsthand about America’s largest federal seed fund, which awards more than $2.5 billion annually.