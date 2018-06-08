Most read
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Alliance for the Economic Development of Southern West Virginia to host national SBIR tour
- Fatal accidents, off-the-books workers, a union once run by a mobster The rogue world of one of New York’s major trash haulers.
- RCBI coding camp offers students hands-on experience
- Trump Campaign Launches PromisesKept.com to Document President’s Accomplishments
- Score More Drugs, Dealers off Huntington Streets
- Solid Waste Disposal Unit near Huntington Ohio River Bridge Saturday
- Gas Explosion Under Investigation
Manchin Campaign Attorney Calls On TV Stations To Take Down False Ad
Attorney’s for the Manchin campaign sent a letter to West Virginia TV stations asking to take down the deceptive advertisement. Read it here.
“The dishonest attacks in this ad are exactly why Washington sucks,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “I wanted Mexico to pay for the border wall, but they’re not, so we need to do it ourselves to protect this country. I voted with President to support his border wall, anyone who tells you different is lying.”
The Truth: Joe Manchin supports building a stronger border wall.
-
Joe Manchin voted for President Trump’s immigration plan and funding for the Trump wall. [Feb. 15, 2018]
-
“We do need a wall… We are going to do what it takes to secure our country.” — Sen. Joe Manchin. [Fox News, Jan. 25, 2018]
After his vote for the Trump border wall, Manchin said, “I share the President's commitment to border security. That’s why I voted for his plan. That’s why I fought to ensure the $25 billion he requested for border security was included in the bipartisan deal.” [Feb. 15, 2018]
* Provided by a Manchin Campaign Release