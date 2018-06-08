Manchin Campaign Attorney Calls On TV Stations To Take Down False Ad

  • Printer friendly view
 Friday, June 8, 2018 - 16:15 Updated 50 min ago Edited from a Press Release

CHARLESTON, WV— An out-of-state PAC linked to Mitch McConnell started running a false attack ad claiming Senator Joe Manchin doesn’t support building a border wall or strengthening America’s border security. It’s a flat out lie.

 

Attorney’s for the Manchin campaign sent a letter to West Virginia TV stations asking  to take down the deceptive advertisement. Read it here.

 

“The dishonest attacks in this ad are exactly why Washington sucks,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “I wanted Mexico to pay for the border wall, but they’re not, so we need to do it ourselves to protect this country. I voted with President to support his border wall, anyone who tells you different is lying.”

 

The Truth: Joe Manchin supports building a stronger border wall.

  • Joe Manchin voted for President Trump’s immigration plan and funding for the Trump wall. [Feb. 15, 2018]

  • “We do need a wall… We are going to do what it takes to secure our country.” — Sen. Joe Manchin. [Fox News, Jan. 25, 2018]

After his vote for the Trump border wall, Manchin said, “I share the President's commitment to border security. That’s why I voted for his plan. That’s why I fought to ensure the $25 billion he requested for border security was included in the bipartisan deal.” [Feb. 15, 2018]

* Provided by a Manchin Campaign Release

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus