BREAKING ... Colonial Lanes Sold, Closing

A West Huntington entertainment landmark has been sold and will soon close, according to a social media posting from the owner's family member.

Amy Neighborgall Fisher said, "We have made the difficult decision to close and sell our family business, Colonial Lanes," 625 5th Street W. "I'm sad, angry, and feel defeated. We put up a fight for sure. Just could not survive."

Colonial Lanes has been operating for nearly 60 years. The location was going to be closed until August 1 as per voice mail. The decision to permanently close was made today.

The posting does not say what will replace the bowling alley.