Kenova Sues in Federal Court for River Clean Up Costs from Towboat Sinking

When the towboat Gate City sank in the Big Sandy River January 10, the City of Kenova incurred at least $150,000 in emergency clean up expenses including an estimated 5,000 gallons of oil and had to close water intake for residents.

Six 8,000 gallon tankers provided water to Kenova. Ashland, Ky. had to provide water for its residents too.

Gate City River Transportation LLC and Western River Assets LLC initially provided a legal notice for claim resolution. No funds have been paid to those incurring loss.

The plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to keep the vessel seaworthy.

A copy of the complaint can be downloaded as a PDF.

Kenova has filed a suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia seeking damage reimbursement.