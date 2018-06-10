Most read
Kenova Sues in Federal Court for River Clean Up Costs from Towboat Sinking
Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 12:55 Updated 1 hour ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Six 8,000 gallon tankers provided water to Kenova. Ashland, Ky. had to provide water for its residents too.
Gate City River Transportation LLC and Western River Assets LLC initially provided a legal notice for claim resolution. No funds have been paid to those incurring loss.
The plaintiff claims that the defendants failed to keep the vessel seaworthy.
A copy of the complaint can be downloaded as a PDF.
Kenova has filed a suit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia seeking damage reimbursement.
- City of Kenova complaint (123.91 KB)