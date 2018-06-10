Marshall Professor Shooting Documentary About Appalachian Children Affected by Opioids

 Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 14:19 Updated 24 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
Marshall Professor Shooting Documentary About Appalachian Children Affected by Opioids

Professors do much more than what students see in the classroom! Tijah Bumgarner is an Assistant Professor in the School of Journalism and Mass Communications, but she's also a filmmaker!

This summer, as a recipient of the John Marshall Summer Research/Creative grant, she is working on a short documentary about how the opioid epidemic disrupts children's lives in Appalachia.

Her West Virginian roots make Appalachia the subject of much of her work, and this film, like all her work, seeks to redefine the stereotypes placed on the region.

