Marshall Professor Shooting Documentary About Appalachian Children Affected by Opioids
Sunday, June 10, 2018 - 14:19 Updated 24 min ago Special to HuntingtonNews.Net
This summer, as a recipient of the John Marshall Summer Research/Creative grant, she is working on a short documentary about how the opioid epidemic disrupts children's lives in Appalachia.
Her West Virginian roots make Appalachia the subject of much of her work, and this film, like all her work, seeks to redefine the stereotypes placed on the region.