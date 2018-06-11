Most read
MU Expanding Jazz Celebration to nearly week long Event
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 05:19 Updated 35 min ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The five-day jazz festival will include everything from jazz performances to a family-friendly street festival to a jazz-related exhibit at the Huntington Museum of Art. It will feature community activities for people of all ages, appealing not only to jazz aficionados but to lovers of music, art and literature. The activities will culminate with two back-to-back nights of historical performances from the Marsalis Family Quintet, Arturo O’Farrill and the O’Farrill Family Quartet, and Jon Batiste of the Stephen Colbert Show.
For a full schedule, visit www.marshall.edu/music/jazz.