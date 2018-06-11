Huntington Council Holding Finance Committee Meetings Today, Economic Development Budget Meeting June 20

 Monday, June 11, 2018 - 14:00 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release

Huntington City Council has scheduled a finance committee meeting.  prior to the Monday, June 11 council meeting. In addition, the Economic Development Committee will hold its public meeting June 20 at 5 p.m. to review the 2018-2019 budget. 

 Among item(s) to be discussed at tonight's Finance meeting in council chambers are as follows and includes a retaining wall for Foster Road, Phase II of the Skating Park and a fire apparatus:

 The full agenda is below:

1. Ordinance re: Amending Rules of Council…providing for a numbering system

2. Resolution re: Contract … retaining wall @ Foster Road

3. Resolution re: Service Agreement w/Risk Management Services Company

4. Resolution re: Contract…Harris Riverfront Skate Park, Phase II project

5. Resolution re: Contract for Fire Truck Apparatus

6. April 2018 Financial Report Review

7. Other Matters as Necessary

 

 

