Most read
- Former Huntington Police Captain Dies
- BREAKING ... Colonial Lanes Closing , Will be Sold
- $500 Huntington Fine for Sweeping Cut Grass, Leaves into Sewer
- Stare Farm Auto Accused of Racketeering by Paying $4 Million Dollars to Judge's Campaign to Influence His Vote to Prevent Paying Policyholders
- Huntington, other Cities, Want Opioid Case Pharmacies Tried in Kanawha Court
- USDA will be strong partner fighting Opioid Epidemic
- Death of Bald Eagle Yields Life Lessons for West Virginia Students
- Federal Court Grants Preliminary Injunction Allowing Construction of Bungled Plutonium Fuel (MOX) Project at SRS to Continue for Now
Huntington Council Holding Finance Committee Meetings Today, Economic Development Budget Meeting June 20
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 14:00 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The full agenda is below:
1. Ordinance re: Amending Rules of Council…providing for a numbering system
2. Resolution re: Contract … retaining wall @ Foster Road
3. Resolution re: Service Agreement w/Risk Management Services Company
4. Resolution re: Contract…Harris Riverfront Skate Park, Phase II project
5. Resolution re: Contract for Fire Truck Apparatus
6. April 2018 Financial Report Review
7. Other Matters as Necessary