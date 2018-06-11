Huntington Council Holding Finance Committee Meetings Today, Economic Development Budget Meeting June 20

Huntington City Council has scheduled a finance committee meeting. prior to the Monday, June 11 council meeting. In addition, the Economic Development Committee will hold its public meeting June 20 at 5 p.m. to review the 2018-2019 budget.

Among item(s) to be discussed at tonight's Finance meeting in council chambers are as follows and includes a retaining wall for Foster Road, Phase II of the Skating Park and a fire apparatus: