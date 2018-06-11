Most read
Trump Campaign Holding MAGA Rally June 20 in Duluth
The President is expected to promote the latest economic news for our surging economy, including record-low unemployment and new trade reforms, and to discuss his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
“Today, we are glad to announce that President Trump will appear at the next Make America Great Again rally in Duluth, Minnesota on Wednesday, June 20,” said Michael S. Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “The President will meet with Minnesota patriots to report the latest developments for our surging economy, including record-low unemployment and fair trade reforms, and his historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. This will be another high-energy Trump rally that will serve as a celebration of the revival of the American dream for hard working Americans and Minnesotans,” he concluded.