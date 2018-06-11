OPINION: "Drug Days" of Summer Setting In

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, June 11, 2018 - 14:49 Updated 22 min ago by David "Alligator" Williams

What is happening to society.... during the mid morning hours Monday, June 11 scanner dispatches report a girl shooting up drugs under a tree on 6th Street and 4th Avenue and someone shooting up drugs in Wal Mart on Route 60.

This afternoon a DOA then a car accident with injuries due to an individual overdosing in the vehicle. 

Sunday, June 10,  someone was arrested for shooting up drugs at Dreamland swimming pool.

AND a  buddy  arrested over 100 times for public intox was booked at 12:40 into West Regional Jail.

We are obviously failing treating addiction as a disease...it is spreading.

I'm very tolerant toward addiction until it starts spreading into public displays of addiction. It is going to be a long Summer. I have a feeling it isn't all heroin....I have a feeling this is ice and meth and people don't care what they do on meth and ice....it warps their minds.

 

 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus