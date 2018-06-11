Most read
OPINION: "Drug Days" of Summer Setting In
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 14:49 Updated 22 min ago by David "Alligator" Williams
This afternoon a DOA then a car accident with injuries due to an individual overdosing in the vehicle.
Sunday, June 10, someone was arrested for shooting up drugs at Dreamland swimming pool.
AND a buddy arrested over 100 times for public intox was booked at 12:40 into West Regional Jail.
We are obviously failing treating addiction as a disease...it is spreading.
I'm very tolerant toward addiction until it starts spreading into public displays of addiction. It is going to be a long Summer. I have a feeling it isn't all heroin....I have a feeling this is ice and meth and people don't care what they do on meth and ice....it warps their minds.