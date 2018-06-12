Most read
Council Public Access Channel Upgrades Approved
Ericka Hernandez , assistant city attorney, said the cameras will pan, tilt and zoom and will be controlled by one person from a tablet.
Council also approved transferring the former Cook School property, opposite the Cabell Wayne Animal Control shelter, to the Huntington Municipal Development Authority (HMDA) and then to Mount West Community College for development of a veterinarian technician program which will service animals at the shelter.
In other business, council honored Jim's Restaurant for 80 years of service, purchase a van for the A.D. Lewis center, and a budget revision to ensure that all city departments end the fiscal year in the black.
During his remarks, Mayor Steve Williams emphasized the "first and only international jazz festival in West Virginia. This is going to be good for our city [and] it will grow over time."