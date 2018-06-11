Most read
Funding for Phase Two of Skatepark Moves Forward
Monday, June 11, 2018 - 18:27 Updated 9 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
If approved by City Council, construction would begin within 10 days of the contract being signed. The project would be completed by the end of October. All of the funding for the project would come from Community Development Block Grant funds that have already been designated by City Council for the skate park.