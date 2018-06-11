Funding for Phase Two of Skatepark Moves Forward

The second phase of Huntington's skate park is one step closer to authorization. City Council's Finance Committee advanced a resolution this evening for a $147,000 contract to build an additional 2,500 square feet of concrete skating area at the park, which is located at Harris Riverfront Park.

If approved by City Council, construction would begin within 10 days of the contract being signed. The project would be completed by the end of October. All of the funding for the project would come from Community Development Block Grant funds that have already been designated by City Council for the skate park.

