Huntington's Quick Response Team Wins Mayor's Conference Livability Award

The City of Huntington received an Outstanding Achievement Award at the 2018 City Livability Awards Program during The U.S. Conference of Mayors’ 86th Annual Meeting in Boston on Saturday, June 9.

The award recognizes mayoral leadership in developing and implementing programs that improve the quality of life in America’s cities, focusing on the leadership, creativity, and innovation demonstrated by the mayors. This year’s winning cities were selected by former mayors from a pool of over 150 applicants.

"Our City Livability Awards Program gives us the chance to express our pride in cities’ mayoral leadership in making urban areas cleaner, safer, and more livable,” said Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of the Conference of Mayors. “We are grateful to Waste Management for its many years of support for the City Livability Awards Program, and for the opportunity to showcase the innovation and commitment of mayors and city governments across the country."

This is the 39th year in which cities have competed for the award, which is sponsored by the Conference of Mayors and Waste Management, Inc., the nation’s largest environmental solutions provider.

Huntington received the award for the Quick Response Team (QRT), a collaborative effort among law enforcement, medical care providers, mental health agencies and university researchers to bring a rapid response to the opioid crisis in Huntington.

This multifaceted, multidisciplinary team provides support to individuals within 72 hours of experiencing a drug overdose. The team, which began its work in December 2017, assesses an individual's needs, symptoms and strengths to determine an appropriate plan for intervention.

“In the face of this crisis, community collaboration has never been stronger in Huntington,” Mayor Steve Williams said. “The QRT is yet another example of community leaders teaming together to implement innovative strategies to reduce substance abuse disorders and promote harm reduction.”

“It truly is an honor to work in Huntington,” added Bob Hansen, director of addiction services at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine and Marshall Health. “The spirit of pulling together and working toward the greater good is simply amazing.

“The creation of the Quick Response Team is a great example of how groups have collaborated to effectively reach out to people in need. The fact that we will soon be adding a team of faith leaders to the QRT is another example of how the citizens of Huntington are rolling up their sleeves and helping their community.”

Ten cities received Outstanding Achievement Awards. Five awards were given to cities with populations of 100,000 or more: Austin (TX), Bridgeport (CT), Fort Worth (TX), Plano (TX), and Tallahassee (FL). Four other cities with populations of less than 100,000 also received awards — Auburn (WA), Lima (OH), Niagara Falls (NY), and Sumter (SC).