Huntington Police on Scene of Double Homicide

 Tuesday, June 12, 2018 - 10:45 Updated 1 hour ago

Huntington Police continue investigating an apparent double homicide that occurred about 3 a.m. at an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Huntington Avenue. As of 12 noon , a crowd has gathered near Oak View Apartments, which has crime scene tape surrounding it. 

Police Chief Hank Dial has stated a man and women were found dead of gunshot wounds. 

No names have been released. 

