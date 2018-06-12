Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Marcum Terrace Drug Activity

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – A Columbus, Ohio man who sold heroin and an illegal firearm in Huntington in 2016 was sentenced June 11 to 64 months in federal prison, announced United States Attorney Mike Stuart.

Jamal Marsalas Glass, 20, previously pled guilty to distributing heroin and carrying a firearm during and in relation to a drug trafficking crime in federal court in Huntington. Stuart praised the investigation conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

“As if being a drug dealer isn’t bad enough,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart, “Glass was selling heroin and an illegal gun. And he was armed with a firearm while conducting the sales transaction. Getting dangerous guys like Glass off the streets of Huntington is priority number one.”

On August 25, 2016, a confidential informant contacted Glass to purchase heroin. The informant also negotiated the purchase of a firearm from Glass. The informant subsequently met with Glass inside an Apartment at the Marcum Terrace housing projects in Huntington. Inside the apartment, Glass sold the informant approximately 3 grams of heroin. Glass also sold the informant a 9mm pistol which had the serial number obliterated in violation of federal law. Glass further admitted as part of his plea agreement that he possessed a separate .38 caliber revolver when he conduct the transaction.

Assistant United States Attorney Joseph F. Adams handled the prosecution. The sentence was imposed by United States District Judge Robert. C. Chambers.

This case was being prosecuted as part of an ongoing effort led by the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia to combat the illicit sale and misuse of prescription drugs and heroin. The U.S. Attorney’s Office, joined by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies, is committed to aggressively pursuing and shutting down illegal pill trafficking, eliminating open air drug markets, and curtailing the spread of opiate painkillers and heroin in communities across the Southern District.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN), a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make our neighborhoods safer for everyone. Attorney General Jeff Sessions reinvigorated PSN in 2017 as part of the Department’s renewed focus on targeting violent criminals, directing all U.S. Attorney’s Offices to work in partnership with federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement and the local community to develop effective, locally-based strategies to reduce violent crime.