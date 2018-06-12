Trump Leadership Makes History

“History will demonstrate that the historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and the initial agreement to denuclearize the Korean peninsula, was an end product of President Trump’s bold and vigilant leadership on behalf of the American people. Already, the President has achieved more than expected, with an agreement from North Korea to return the remains of American POWs and destroy a missile testing site, while economic sanctions remain in place for the time being. As with our historic tax cuts that have unleashed unprecedented economic growth, these developments with North Korea are yet another validation that the American people were right to entrust Donald Trump to change the course and direction of our country that had been commanded by the political class in Washington for decades. President Trump will continue to succeed in dramatic ways because he will always put America First and wishes only to succeed on behalf of the American people.”