Marshall’s Michaelson receives Technological Advancement Award in bridge competition

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Dr. Greg Michaelson, an assistant professor in Marshall University’s College of Information Technology and Engineering (CITE), has received the award for Technological Advancement from the National Steel Bridge Alliance during the 2018 Prize Bridge competition.

Michaelson and team were recognized for work on a folded steel gate girder bridge and received the award at the 2018 Steel Conference / World Steel Bridge Symposium in Baltimore, Maryland.

The National Steel Bridge Alliance conducts the Prize Bridge Awards Competition every year to recognize innovative steel bridges that are constructed in the United States.

CITE and Marshall University are very fortunate to have Michaelson as a faculty member, said Dr. Wael Zatar, dean of the College of Information Technology and Engineering, adding that Michaelson has conducted impressive research to advance the knowledge pertaining to steel girder bridges.

Michaelson teaches courses in the Weisberg Division of Engineering.