Barboursville Police Looking for Two Alleged Thieves

  • Printer friendly view
 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 00:16 Updated 5 hours ago
Barboursville Police Looking for Two Alleged Thieves

 Tina Dixon and Timothy Lambert are stealing everything they can grab. They are driving a dark colored Ford Focus WV 4XZ702. If you are a store owner (Especially at the Huntington Mall) or a resident of Cabell County, be on the lookout for these two perpetual takers.

They both have multiple warrants on file. Please call 911 if you see them in a store. *Note: Lambert is now bald and has multiple tattoos including a large one on his neck.

Barboursville Police Looking for Two Alleged Thieves

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus