FIRST LOOK: Superfly re-make precedes Incredibles 2 and Tag at Cinemas

The weekend movie debuts have taken an early start. The remake of "Superfly" opens Wednesday, June 13 for a two-day head start on Disney's "Incredibles 2" and "Tag."

The superhero animation sequel has attracted excellent buzz. "Finding Dory" has the record for best animated picture opening. But, "Incredibles 2" has a strong chance of surpassing the record. Dory had a $135 million dollar opening on the way to a $486 million dollar total.

Other top animated flicks Shrek 2, Lion King, Toy Story 3, Frozen, Finding Nemo, and Secret Life of Pets.

NEW THIS WEEK

SUPERFLY

Superfly - the film that helped define a genre in its characters, look, sound, and feel - is reimagined with Director X, director of legendary music videos (Drake, Rihanna), introducing it to a new generation. The screenplay is by Alex Tse.

INCREDIBLES 2

Everyone's favorite family of superheroes is back in Incredibles 2 but this time Helen (voice of Holly Hunter) is in the spotlight, leaving Bob (voice of Craig T. Nelson) at home with Violet (voice of Sarah Vowell) and Dash (voice of Huck Milner) to navigate the day-to-day heroics of normal life. It's a tough transition for everyone, made tougher by the fact that the family is still unaware of baby Jack-Jack's emerging superpowers. When a new villain hatches a brilliant and dangerous plot, the family and Frozone (voice of Samuel L. Jackson) must find a way to work together again which is easier said than done, even when they're all Incredible.

TAG

One month every year, five highly competitive friends hit the ground running in a no-holds-barred game of tag they've been playing since the first grade - risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take each other down with the battle cry "You're It!" This year, the game coincides with the wedding of their only undefeated player, which should finally make him an easy target. But he knows they're coming... and he's ready. Based on a true story, "Tag" shows how far some guys will go to be the last man standing.

UPCOMING: June 22, Jurassic Park Fallen Kingdom; June 29, Sicario Day of the Soldado, Uncle Drew; July 4, The First Purge; July 6, Ant Man and Wasp.

FLASHBACK CINEMA

RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

SUN/WED June 17 & 20 @ 3:30/7:00 p.m.

Maybe the greatest adventure movie ever made, directed by Steven Spielberg from an idea from George Lucas. This summer blockbuster introduced audiences to archeology professor/action hero Indiana Jones (“Trust me”), who is searching for the legendary lost Ark of the Covenant. The Ark is said to contain enormous power, and “Indy” (Harrison Ford) and Marion (Karen Allen) must find it before the Nazis do. (“Snakes. Why’d it have to be snakes?”) Rated PG

HUNTINGTON

MARQUEE PULLMAN SQUARE

Schedule as of Friday June 15

Superfly opens Wednesday, June 13

