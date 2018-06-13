Recovery Fundraiser June 21 at Fat Patty's

Many Huntington, Cabell County, and surrounding area residents have been affected by the opioid epidemic and the diseases affected by addiction. A group of area women are working hard to help with a solution. MOW Recovery, “Recovery That Works,”.will hold a benefit Thursday, June 21 from 6-8:30 p.m. at Fat Patty's.

MOW Recovery is a landscaping, handyman, and wood crafting business in Huntington to help men recover from addition to drugs and alcohol. We believe MOW is best considered “Men out Working”. They do yard maintenance, pressure washing, painting firewood, fire pit wood, cleanup and other handyman services.

They also make and sell inside and outside decorations, wood products like planter boxes, wishing wells, chairs, and corn hole boards. Items can be finished or unfinished, special pricing for multiple quantities. Wood-burned engraving available. MOW Recovery receives no government funding.

Our fundraiser will be held on Thursday, June 21st from 6 to 8 30 p.m. at Fat Patty’s, 1935 Third Avenue from 6 to 6:30 p.m. Appetizers and Beverages. Bunco is from 6:30 to 8:00 with door prizes and winning prizes. The Bunco Fundraiser is $20.00. You can come as an individual or a team of four. You can purchase your own legal adult beverages. Space is limited. You can meet MOW Recovery and order or purchase MOW Recovery products and services.

All fundraising funds will be used to buy them equipment to help with recovery. Recovery that works! Be a part of “Caring For America”, a program based on the belief that problems can be solved most effectively through the generosity and combined energies of individual citizens.