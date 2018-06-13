Most read
Recovery Fundraiser June 21 at Fat Patty's
Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 01:02 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
MOW Recovery is a landscaping, handyman, and wood crafting business in Huntington to help men recover from addition to drugs and alcohol. We believe MOW is best considered “Men out Working”. They do yard maintenance, pressure washing, painting firewood, fire pit wood, cleanup and other handyman services.
They also make and sell inside and outside decorations, wood products like planter boxes, wishing wells, chairs, and corn hole boards. Items can be finished or unfinished, special pricing for multiple quantities. Wood-burned engraving available. MOW Recovery receives no government funding.