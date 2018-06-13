One Woman Dead in Marcum Terrace Double Shooting

One woman has died following a double shooting at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the 500 block of Marcum Terrace.

Huntington Police said a day long dispute led to the shooting that left a woman dead outside an apartment. An adult male was shot too. No word on his condition. The man, a maintenance worker on a lawn mower, is believed NOT to have been involved in the altercation.

Police do not believe there is a connection to the double homicide on Huntington Avenue.