One Woman Dead in Marcum Terrace Double Shooting

 Wednesday, June 13, 2018 - 15:39 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from Multiple Sources

One woman has died following a double shooting at about 1:40 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, in the 500 block of Marcum Terrace.

Huntington Police said a day long dispute led to the shooting that left a woman dead outside an apartment. An adult male was shot too. No word on his condition. The man, a maintenance worker on a lawn mower,  is believed NOT to have been involved in the altercation.

Police do not believe there is a connection to the double homicide on Huntington Avenue. 

