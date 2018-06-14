Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington

  • Printer friendly view
 Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 02:33 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington
Photo David Williams

BREAKING ...  Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, a man has been reported in the 1300 block of Third Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Fourth Avenue between 13th and 14th Street was briefly closed off. 

Police indicate that the man evidently tried walking to a nearby bar before collapsing in the street with a bullet in his left thigh.

He has been taken to the hospital.

No other information is available.

Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington
Photo David Williams

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus