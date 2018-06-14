Most read
- Two Young People Murdered at Huntington Avenue Apartment ; Names Released
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- Apparent Miscommunication Leads to Displacement of Certain Parolees in Huntington Recovery Homes
- Former Huntington Police Captain Dies
- Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Threats Range from "meth" and ICE to prescription drugs as Mexican Cartel Origins Rise
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- COLUMN: The New Ice Age for Huntington
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 02:33 Updated 2 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor
Police indicate that the man evidently tried walking to a nearby bar before collapsing in the street with a bullet in his left thigh.
He has been taken to the hospital.
No other information is available.