Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington

BREAKING ... Shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, June 13, a man has been reported in the 1300 block of Third Avenue suffering from a gunshot wound. Fourth Avenue between 13th and 14th Street was briefly closed off.

Police indicate that the man evidently tried walking to a nearby bar before collapsing in the street with a bullet in his left thigh.

He has been taken to the hospital.

No other information is available.