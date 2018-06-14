Most read
Marshall to break ground on pharmacy facility
Thursday, June 14, 2018 - 23:50 Updated 7 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
The new school, which will be located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Charleston Avenue, will house research, instructional, communal and administrative areas. The graduate housing project, located adjacent to the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, will feature 200 units for apartment-style living and will accommodate pharmacy and medical students as well as resident physicians.