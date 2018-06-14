Marshall to break ground on pharmacy facility

Huntington, W.Va. — Marshall University will host a ceremonial groundbreaking at 10 a.m., Monday, June 18, for its new school of pharmacy and graduate student housing complex on the Fairfield Campus of the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine.

The new school, which will be located at the corner of Hal Greer Boulevard and Charleston Avenue, will house research, instructional, communal and administrative areas. The graduate housing project, located adjacent to the Erma Ora Byrd Clinical Center, will feature 200 units for apartment-style living and will accommodate pharmacy and medical students as well as resident physicians.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus