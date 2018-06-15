Most read
- Two Young People Murdered at Huntington Avenue Apartment ; Names Released
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Threats Range from "meth" and ICE to prescription drugs as Mexican Cartel Origins Rise
- Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
- W.Va. AG Urges Doctors, Pharmacists to Follow Conscience and Embrace Anti-Opioid Law
- Female Juvenile Arrested in Marcum Terrace Double Shooting
Hawks Nest State Park’s Vista Restaurant Gets New Start
Friday, June 15, 2018 - 05:15 Updated 1 hour ago Edited from a Press Release
The restaurant, which overlooks the New River Gorge and provides views of the iconic Hawks Nest overlook, Hawks Nest Dam and Hawks Nest Tunnel entrance, also welcomes its new chef, Patrick Falbo. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has more than 20 years of upscale dining management and experience.
“It’s a new start at Hawks Nest State Park,” said Superintendent Mike Hager. “Guests will be pleased with the dining room décor and will find a well-executed ala carte menu and specialty entrees and desserts.”
The full-service restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., respectively. An early bird dinner discount is available Monday through Friday 5-6 p.m. On Sundays, the restaurant offers a breakfast buffet and brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as regular dinner hours. A "diners club" program recognizes birthdays and anniversaries. Adult beverages will be available after July 1.
Hawks Nest State Park is in Ansted on State Route 60, known as the Midland Trail. To learn more about Hawks Nest State Park and the Vista Restaurant, visit www.wvstateparks.com, or call 304-682-5212.