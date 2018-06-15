Hawks Nest State Park’s Vista Restaurant Gets New Start

ANSTED, W.Va. — The Vista Restaurant at the Hawks Nest State Park lodge is now under park management and has reopened following a period of equipment replacement and seating and décor updates.

The restaurant, which overlooks the New River Gorge and provides views of the iconic Hawks Nest overlook, Hawks Nest Dam and Hawks Nest Tunnel entrance, also welcomes its new chef, Patrick Falbo. He is a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America and has more than 20 years of upscale dining management and experience.

“It’s a new start at Hawks Nest State Park,” said Superintendent Mike Hager. “Guests will be pleased with the dining room décor and will find a well-executed ala carte menu and specialty entrees and desserts.”

The full-service restaurant serves breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 7-11 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5-9 p.m., respectively. An early bird dinner discount is available Monday through Friday 5-6 p.m. On Sundays, the restaurant offers a breakfast buffet and brunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., as well as regular dinner hours. A "diners club" program recognizes birthdays and anniversaries. Adult beverages will be available after July 1.

Hawks Nest State Park is in Ansted on State Route 60, known as the Midland Trail. To learn more about Hawks Nest State Park and the Vista Restaurant, visit

, or call 304-682-5212.