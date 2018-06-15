WVU Parkersburg to host West Virginia Premiere of independent film “Blanche” on Aug. 25

West Virginia University at Parkersburg and alumna Twila LaBar will host the West Virginia premiere of the independent film, “Blanche” at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 25 in the College Activities Center. The premier will open with original songs from the movie, performed by LaBar, the film director and composer.

“Blanche,” LaBar’s narrative film directorial debut, tells the story of Tommy, a lonely rancher who suffers from hardship, heartbreak, and loss. With the help of old friends and a bet on a chicken named Blanche, he finds the strength, courage, and hope to realize there are second chances at life and love.

Director and composer LaBar, a St. Marys, West Virginia native, began singing, playing the drums and writing songs at age 12. After attending Parkersburg Bible College and WVU Parkersburg, she served as music director at Pleasants County Christian Academy. LaBar also served as music director at Christian Life Center in Parkersburg and began recording her original songs in local studios.

In 1995, LaBar moved to Nashville, Tennessee where she accepted an exclusive songwriting contract with McSpadden-Smith Music, as a staff writer and wrote exclusively for three other Christian music-publishing companies. Hundreds of LaBar’s songs have been recorded by Christian groups, choirs, and artists, including, Vince Gill, Jeff and Sheri Easter, Dottie Peoples, Michael W. Smith, Avalon and more.

“My passion for storytelling through music led me to filmmaking,” said LaBar. “When I decided to launch my film and video production company in 2011, I named it McKim Creek Media in honor of my favorite fishing hole, McKim Creek in Pleasants County, near my hometown of St. Marys, WV.”

LaBar currently lives in Austin, Texas but stated West Virginia will always be her home. “It is exciting to come home and share ‘Blanche’ with family, friends and the community,” said LaBar. “I hope that all who attend can connect to the characters that I have come to love and cherish.”

Tickets for the premier and musical performance are on sale now at www.wvup.edu/blanche-tickets for $5 each. The first 100 students who visit the campus Business Office will receive one free ticket to “Blanche” with their student ID.

Visit www.wvup.edu/Blanche for details on the event or Facebook @BlancheTheMovie for more information about the movie.

About WVU Parkersburg

Established in 1961, West Virginia University at Parkersburg is regionally accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Academic credits earned at WVU Parkersburg are transferable to any institution in the West Virginia higher education state system as well as other accredited institutions throughout the country. WVU Parkersburg is the only public community college in West Virginia accredited to offer baccalaureate degrees.