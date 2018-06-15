Westmoreland Clean Up Planned

The City of Huntington’s Public Works Department will conduct a sweep through all of the alleys of the neighborhood during this time.

Residents living in this area are encouraged to set out trash in the alleys before June 19. Work will also include cutting back trees and weeds from alleyways, citing vehicles that have been abandoned or don’t have proper registration, and issuing code enforcement citations for unkempt properties.

Items that will be hauled away include furniture, brush/yard waste, construction materials, tires, appliances without Freon and dried paint cans. Items that will not accepted include oils, liquid paint, appliances with Freon, car batteries, gas or propane tanks.

The Public Works Department will work with City Council members and neighborhood associations to coordinate and schedule future alley sweeps. The Public Works Department conducted alley sweeps in Fairfield and the West End last fall, Highlawn in March and Guyandotte and Atlizer in April.

For more information about the alley sweep in Westmoreland or about how to organize one in your neighborhood, call the Public Works Department at 304-696-5903.

As a reminder, Huntington residents are still allowed one free bulky trash pickup per month. These free pickups are for bulky items that are too large to dispose of with your household garbage. Pickups can be arranged by calling the Public Works Department.