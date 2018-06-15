MU Rainbow Run to kick-off Huntington’s Pride Weekend

The inaugural Rainbow Run was organized to not only raise money for the Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Student Scholarship, but to kick-off the City of Huntington’s Pride events happening throughout the city on June 16th, according to Dr. Tim Melvin, organizer of the run and university assessment coordinator.

“Marshall University has been a strong partner with the City of Huntington to create a welcoming and inclusive community for all individuals in our great city,” Melvin said. “Part of Marshall’s mission is to further the intellectual, artistic, and cultural life of the community and region. The Rainbow Run is a great way to promote people from all walks of life and from every background to respectfully come together and celebrate those backgrounds and relationships.”

The run will include four color stations throughout the course. The race will begin and end near the playground and picnic shelters located at Ritter Park.

Registration is $40 and begins at 7 a.m. To register, visit Tri-State Racer at http://www.tristateracer.com/event.php?RaceID=9993. All proceeds will benefit the Marshall University Diversity, Equality, and Inclusion Student Scholarship for undergraduate students who have demonstrated contributions to diversity, equality, or inclusion initiatives in the area(s) of racial or ethnic diversity, sexual orientation or gender identity, disability, veteran status, and/or other areas underrepresented or otherwise important to diversity, equality, and inclusion. The student scholarship will be endowed once $15,000 is raised.

For more information on the Rainbow Run, visithttps://www.marshall.edu/diversity/5k/.