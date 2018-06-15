Most read
- UPDATED: Two Young People Murdered at Huntington Avenue Apartment ; Names Released
- Favorite Top 10 Huntington, WV Bars of All-Time
- Appalachian High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Threats Range from "meth" and ICE to prescription drugs as Mexican Cartel Origins Rise
- Man Found Wounded near Downtown Huntington
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- W.Va. AG Urges Doctors, Pharmacists to Follow Conscience and Embrace Anti-Opioid Law
- Female Juvenile Arrested in Marcum Terrace Double Shooting
- Marshall Wins Homecoming Game Against Rice
Kenova Police Make Major Drug Bust
Friday, June 15, 2018 - 16:20 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Elizabeth Dawn Powers, 29, of Barboursville has been incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail on a $300,000 cash only bond.
A Kenova Police Department press release and WCHS indicated that she was driving a rental vehicle, but her license restricted her to a car with a DUI interlock device.