Kenova Police Make Major Drug Bust

During a traffic stop in Kenova, WV on Thursday, May 14, police seized $150,000 of power cocaine and pills.

Elizabeth Dawn Powers, 29, of Barboursville has been incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail on a $300,000 cash only bond.

A Kenova Police Department press release and WCHS indicated that she was driving a rental vehicle, but her license restricted her to a car with a DUI interlock device.