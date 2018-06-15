Kenova Police Make Major Drug Bust

 Friday, June 15, 2018 - 16:20 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

During a traffic stop in Kenova, WV on Thursday, May 14, police seized $150,000 of power cocaine and pills. 

Elizabeth Dawn Powers, 29, of Barboursville has been incarcerated at the Western Regional Jail on a $300,000 cash only bond.

A Kenova Police Department press release and WCHS indicated that she was driving a rental vehicle, but her license restricted her to a car with a DUI interlock device. 

