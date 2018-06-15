Former Huntington Resident Sails on Trapeze on America's Got Talent June 19

 Friday, June 15, 2018

The new season of America's Got Talent will feature Mary Ellen Wolfe Nielsen and Tyce Nielsen will perform a heart pounding descending trapeze act on the June 19 edition of the show. 

Mary is the daughter of former mayor and sheriff Kim Wolfe and his wife (former first lady) Debbie Wolfe. 

