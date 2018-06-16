Project Huntington: Operation Saigon Sunset Nets Additional Federal Arrest

“On Friday, June 15, 2018, Terrell Ledez Redd, a major target in the Peterson Drug Trafficking Organization (DTO), was arrested in Detroit. Redd was one of 15 defendants charged in a federal indictment as co-conspirators in the Peterson DTO, a large, multi-state heroin and fentanyl distribution network. Redd will be brought to Huntington where this U. S. Attorney’s Office will move to detain him pending his trial. I am proud that my prosecutors have successfully fought for the detention of all the other defendants charged in this indictment and the revolving door is no more.

Project Huntington and Operation Saigon Sunset was a seminal event in the history of Huntington. On April 17, 2018, a strong statement was made by a large-scale, collaborative operation conducted by federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that we will not tolerate drug thugs and criminal elements wreaking havoc in Huntington. Our intention was to take back the city’s streets in the interest of public safety and that’s exactly what we are doing.

Our work continues and we have much work left to do. However, any drug thugs thinking they have escaped the net we’ve cast should be looking over their shoulder because this United States Attorney, in partnership with federal, state and local law enforcement, is willing to knock down their doors, take them into custody and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.”

For background information on Project Huntington and Operation Saigon Sunset, please see the press release below dated April 17, 2018.