Paddle at a West Virginia state park on National Canoe Day June 26

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — National Canoe Day is June 26 and West Virginia State Parks is encouraging visitors to join the fun by taking a canoe or kayak out for a paddle at a park or forest lake.

“West Virginia’s state parks and forests are a great place to enjoy a day out on the water,” said Dillard Price, superintendent at Beech Fork State Park. “We have guests who bring their own boats, but many of our parks have an affordable selection of kayaks, canoes and other paddle boats available to rent if you don’t have one of your own.”

To celebrate National Canoe Day, gift shops at parks and state forests with canoe or kayak rentals are offering 20 percent off on T-shirt purchases on June 26. Parks and forests with canoe rentals include Babcock, Beech Fork, Blackwater Falls, Bluestone, North Bend, Pipestem Resort, and Watoga state parks and Seneca State Forest. Kayaks are available at Bluestone, Moncove Lake, Pipestem Resort, and Tygart Lake state parks and Seneca State Forest.

For more information about boating at state parks, visit