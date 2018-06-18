Cabell County School Board Holds Meetings

Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct its Regular Board Meeting, Tuesday, June 19, 2018 beginning at 5:30 PM in the Central Office Board Meeting Room, 2850 5th Avenue in Huntington.

At this meeting, the Board will discuss and vote on personnel, financial, and policy issues. The complete agenda will be available on the Cabell County Schools website at www.cabellschools.com under the “Board” section. The meeting is open to the public.

Also Monday, June 18, 2018 beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Cabell County Schools’ Board of Education will conduct a Board Work Session. At this work session, the board will discuss a new five-year technology plan. While the meeting is open to the public, no official action will be taken.