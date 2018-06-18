Ohio Attorney General DeWine Announces Six Arrests Following Seizure of $3.4 Million in Cocaine

COLUMBUS, Ohio)— Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine and members of the Central Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission/High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area (HIDTA) Task Force announced today the arrests of six people following the seizure of approximately 75 pounds of cocaine.

Authorities with the task force, which is part of Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission, made the arrests after gathering evidence indicating that the drugs were being transported from Mexico to Columbus on a semi-truck.

Investigators intercepted the semi-truck in Columbus and served a search warrant on an East Fifth Street warehouse where an estimated $3.4 million worth of cocaine was found. Members of the task force also seized more than $500,000 in cash, two stolen firearms, and multiple vehicles, including the semi-truck.

"Drug traffickers should know that they are taking a huge risk by coming to Ohio," said Attorney General DeWine. "Our task forces are skilled at intercepting large shipments of drugs like this, and those caught bringing drugs here will face very serious consequences."

The following suspects were arrested on drug charges:

Davion Craig, 22, Charlotte, North Carolina

Antwonne Hunter, 49, Columbus

Toinairis Hunter, 27, Columbus

Josue Montelongo-Rangel, 34, Mission, Texas

Juan Vela Jr., 40, Donna, Texas

Luis Villareal, 28, McAllen, Texas

The suspects are currently in custody at the Franklin County Jail.

The Columbus Division of Police and Gahanna Police Department led the investigation as part of the Central Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission/HIDTA Task Force with assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Other agencies on the task force include the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Franklin County Prosecutor's Office, Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Ohio National Guard Counterdrug Program, Ohio Casino Control Commission, Department of Homeland Security, Drug Enforcement Agency, Internal Revenue Service, U.S. Postal Service, and United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio.

The Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission assists local law enforcement agencies in combating organized crime and corrupt activities through the creation of multi-jurisdictional task forces. The commission is composed of members of the law enforcement community and is chaired by the Ohio Attorney General.

Since Attorney General DeWine took office in 2011, Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission Task Forces across the state have seized more than $158 million in drugs and more than $28 million in currency.



