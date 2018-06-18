HART Adds Thursday Shows for Shrek

The Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and Huntington Area Regional Theater are pleased to announce two additional showings of Shrek the Musical at a convenient earlier time of 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 21 and Thursday, June 28.

Because of the earlier time, these Thursday shows are a great opportunity for families with small children to experience Shrek the Musical at the Ritter Park Amphitheater and still get the kids in bed at a somewhat reasonable time!

Shrek the Musical tells the story of an ogre whose swamp has been overtaken by banished fairytale creatures. In order to get his swamp back, Shrek makes a deal with the nefarious Lord Farquuad to rescue Princess Fiona from a tower protected by a fire-breathing dragon. With the help of his sidekick Donkey, Shrek sets out on a journey which ultimately leads to true love and a celebration of individuality and diversity.

Tickets for the early Thursday shows will be sold at the gate beginning at 5:00 p.m. Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:00 p.m. Tickets are $15 for Adults, $12 for Children (2-12) & Seniors (60+), and $10 each for groups of ten or more. Tickets can also be purchased online at ghprd.org by clicking the HART logo at the bottom. For more information contact GHPRD Recreation Superintendent Stacey Leep at sleep@ghprd.org or call 304.696.5954.