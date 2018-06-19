Attorney General Morrisey Reinforces Need To Protect States’ Right To Defund Planned Parenthood

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey recently joined a 16-state coalition in urging the U.S. Supreme Court to hear and ultimately protect the right of individual states to defund Planned Parenthood and other medical providers for purposes of their Medicaid programs.

The friend of the court brief argues federal law does not give the individual patient or medical provider a right to challenge a state’s disqualification of certain medical providers from its Medicaid program.

“States have the right to set the terms of eligibility for Medicaid programs under federal law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Such determinations must be left up to politically accountable bodies, not individual patients or health care providers such as Planned Parenthood.”

The Medicaid Act’s federal-state contract empowers the states – not federal courts – to determine which healthcare providers are eligible.

The coalition’s brief, filed in support of Louisiana, is similar to another brief West Virginia joined in April in support of Kansas.

Both briefs stress the need for a Supreme Court decision to resolve a divide between the nation’s circuit courts as to whether the Medicaid provider-choice provision allows patients to challenge a state’s decision to terminate health care providers’ Medicaid agreements.

West Virginia joined the most recent Indiana-led brief with Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Michigan, Missouri, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

