Most read
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- Ohio Attorney General DeWine Announces Six Arrests Following Seizure of $3.4 Million in Cocaine
- WV manufacturers report more than 1,000 job opening
- Marshall University breaks ground for new school of pharmacy and graduate housing
- MU Graduation
- IMAGES: On Location Hollerwood Shoots from the Past
- Cabell County School Board Holds Meetings
- IMAGE GALLERY: 2012 Tri-State Comic Con Rocked
Penguin to visit Marshall for West Virginia Science Adventures Summer Camp
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 - 20:35 Updated 10 hours ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Members of the media are invited to stop by and cover this science adventure for our summer campers. The penguin is visiting from the Newport Aquarium in Kentucky as part of the Wild Wonders & Amazing Animals camp, one of a series of science and technology camps being offered this summer at Marshall University. The rest of the summer is filled with camps exploring everything from architecture to robots to space to dinosaurs.
That camps are sponsored by West Virginia Science Adventures and Marshall’s College of Science.