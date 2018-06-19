Penguin to visit Marshall for West Virginia Science Adventures Summer Camp

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Children participating in the West Virginia Science Adventures summer camp at Marshall University will have a close encounter with an African penguin at 11 a.m. Friday, June 22. It will be in Room 274 of the Science Building on Marshall’s Huntington campus.

Members of the media are invited to stop by and cover this science adventure for our summer campers. The penguin is visiting from the Newport Aquarium in Kentucky as part of the Wild Wonders & Amazing Animals camp, one of a series of science and technology camps being offered this summer at Marshall University. The rest of the summer is filled with camps exploring everything from architecture to robots to space to dinosaurs.

That camps are sponsored by West Virginia Science Adventures and Marshall’s College of Science.